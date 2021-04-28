Iberia Parish Council committee meetings set today

After its regular meetings on the second and fourth Wednesday evenings of each month, after the video camera and live feed is turned off, the Iberia Parish Council holds its committee hearings — just like it will tonight.
Unlike the regular meeting, where the council chairman holds sway, four different chairs oversee the four separate committee hearings — Executive, Finance, Public Health and Safety, and Public Works.
And, unlike the televised portion of the agenda, the discussions in committee can be a lot less dramatic or a lot more vitriolic, depending on the subject. They also serve as a preview of discussions that will be coming up at the next regular meeting.
For example, the Executive Committee, with District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard as chair, has no new business to discuss Wednesday night.
District 7 Councilman Paul G, Landry will chair the Finance Committee hearing, where several items are up for discussion. One is a request for $10,000 in funding for the Loreauville Community Project, which comes on the heels of requests in previous weeks from the St. Francis Diner and the Iberia Parish Council on Aging. Both of those organizations had their requests approved in committee and sent to the full council for approval, the Council on Aging last month and St. Francis Diner tonight.
The committee will also consider a motion to charge fees against every person who is found or pleads guilty, no contest or who forfeits bond in criminal cases in the parish court to help fund the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory.
The Public Health and Safety and Public Works committees each have one item up for discussion. The Public Works Committee will consider a resolution asking the state’s Department of Transportation and Development to do a traffic study at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 14 and Claude Viator Road. In the Public Health hearing, a resolution to place “No Dumping” signs on Rodrigue Road and Gaubert Road will be considered.
Items which are passed out of committee tonight will typically come up for final adoption on the next regular council agenda, in this case on May 12.