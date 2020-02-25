Iberia Parish Council committee meetings could be lengthy

The Iberia Parish Council will face a fairly short regular meeting Wednesday evening, but its committee discussions could take a while.
Two items held over from the council’s Finance Committee hearing on Feb. 5 will come back up for discussion. One deals with the administration’s move to purchase a piece of property at the corner of W. Washington and Providence streets. That discussion was pulled from the agenda at the previous meeting because the administration was not ready to comment on the negotiations at hand.
The other tabled item, the allocation of $50,000 to make repairs to S. Lewis Street, where it meets with Admiral Doyle Drive, is a little thornier. Although none of the council members doubted the work needed to be done, a portion of the repair site is in the city of New Iberia, not in the parish. The site is also part of the projected S. Lewis Street Widening Project, which will result in the entire stretch of road in that area being rebuilt in coming years.
The challenge facing council members is also a political one in a time when road maintenance funds are in short supply.
During its regular meeting, the council is scheduled to renew its group health insurance benefits, dental benefits, and life insurance benefits for the year. It will also consider a resolution to continue its contract with Municode to complete the work to create an updated copy of the parish’s compiled ordinances.
The council is also scheduled to approve the hiring of a new director of Permitting, Planning and Zoning to replace former Director Sara Gary.
In other business during its regular meeting, the council is scheduled to:
• Consider a resolution of condolences to the family of John Wayne Freyou Sr., former District 10 councilman, who died on Feb. 1.
• Consider a resolution proclaiming March as Women’s History Month.
• Consider a resolution proclaiming 2020 as “The Year to Embrace the Gulf” as part of CWPPRA’s 30th anniversary.
• Consider authorizing the amendment of the master agreement for ground ambulance service with Acadian Ambulance with relation to the Iberia Parish Jail.
• Accept the resignation of Tracy J. Migues from the Iberia Parish Sewerage District No. 1.
• Amend the 2020 Public Buildings Maintenance Fund Budget to provide for various carry overs.
• Acknowledge receipt of the 2019 Fiscal Year Audit of Iberia Medical Center.
In its finance committee, the council will also:
• Discuss and consider a salary increase of $1,820 and associated benefit costs for a Level 2 Plant Operator in Waterworks District No. 3.
• Consider amending the 2020 Airport Authority Fund Budget to move a part-time office assistant to full-time secretary at a cost of of $13,753 annually.
In its Public Works committee, the council will:
• Discuss and consider a resolution requesting and supporting that the Ed Broussard Sidewalk Improvement Project for the Village of Loreauville be fully funded by the Lafayette Metropolitan Planning Organization.
• Discuss and consider a resolution amending the five year Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) Coastal Plan to transfer funding from Segura Road East to Rodere Coulee.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.