Iberia Parish Council committee appointments completed

Committee appointments for the Iberia Parish Council have been finalized for the new year.

Natalie Broussard has been appointed to serve as chair of the executive committee for the IPC, with Michael Landry serving as vice-chair.

Tommy Pollard was chosen to serve as chair for the public health and safety committee, and John Viator will be serving in the vice-chair role.

For the finance committee, Scott Ransonet was appointed as the chairperson and Paul Landry will be serving as vice-chair.

Finally, James Trahan was chosen as the chair of the public works committee, and Mary Trahan was appointed vice-chair.

The new assignments come following the election of Warren Gachassin to serve another term as chairman for the Iberia Parish Council as a whole, and Brian Napier was voted in as vice-chairman.

