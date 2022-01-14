A motion to incorporate Juneteenth as a holiday for employees in Iberia Parish Government generated controversy at Wednesday’s council meeting after some council members said there were already too many holidays for employees.
The resolution presented to the council was meant to incorporate the Juneteenth holiday as part of the parish government schedule, which is in line with recent adoptions by state government as well as many municipal governments in the area.
Councilman Brian Napier said that with the incorporation of the new holiday, parish employees will get around 17 holiday days for the whole year.
“To me, I run my own business and I talk to a lot of employers, I haven’t talked to anyone that has that many holidays,” Napier said.
Napier presented a substitute motion to include Juneteenth but to cut other holidays so parish employees would get 13 holidays for the year.
“This is one of those times we’re put in a very tough situation where we have to balance the interest of our employees and the interest of the people we serve,” Councilwoman Natalie Broussard said.
Several council members opposed the motion, however, citing that the number of employees has decreased by half recently and current employees are doing more work than ever.
“I can’t imagine how stressed our employees are and I think they’re entitled to this holiday just due to the fact they’re turning over 2 to 3 times more in production,” Councilwoman Lady Brown said.
Councilman Chad Maturin added that parish employees were not comparable to employees in the private sector.
“You can’t compare the private sector with the parish government, they came over here for benefits and not for pay,” Maturin said. “If we could get them some increased pay we could revisit this. They’ve been denied raises for the last five years.”
Napier ultimately withdrew his motion and offered another motion to replace the Juneteenth holiday with All Saints Day, which would be cut out from the holiday schedule. The vote for that motion was 7-7, which meant it failed.
After that motion, another vote was held for the original motion to add Juneteenth, which passed.
In other business, the council voted to elect officers for the new year. Councilman Warren Gachassin was voted in as board president for the second year in a row, and Brian Napier was voted in as vice-president.
Gachassin said he was grateful to serve another year in the role for the council.