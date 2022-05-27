The Iberia Parish Council voted to approve a $2.5 million project through the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority for engineering and construction to the Jefferson Canal at Wednesday’s meeting.
The agenda item was tabled from the May 11 meeting, when members of the council were hesitant to approve the item following controversy surrounding construction work for the Peebles Coulee Project.
CPRA Director Chip Kline attended the meeting to give a breakdown of the projects the organization has in connection to Iberia Parish.
Kline added that the Peebles Coulee Project was not associated with the CPRA.
The Peebles Coulee Project, that is not a CPRA project,” Kline told the council. “That is being led by the parish with I believe GOMESA dollars.”
Along with the Jefferson Canal Project, Kline said Iberia Parish has four projects lined up with the CPRA that are in the engineering and design phase. When they are ready for construction, Kline committed to providing the construction funding.
Other CPRA projects that are slated for work include $4.4 million for Cypremort Point State Park improvements and $2.4 million for the Rodere Canal Water Control Project.
The council unanimously approved the Jefferson Canal Project.
In other business, the council held a short presentation in memory of Councilman Marty Trahan, who died last week.
The council chamber was full with family and friends of Trahan who were there to pay respects to the councilman.
Following the presentation, council members went down the line to give their condolences and thoughts on Trahan.
Councilman Chad Maturin said that Trahan’s passion and service to his role was unmatched.
“I hope and pray the person that takes his place has as much passion for drainage as he did,” Maturin said.
“There were times when he got very excited and frustrated,” Councilman Eugene Olivier said. “He would get out of his chair and go after us but he was serious about what he was doing and the people of Iberia Parish.”
The presentation led to an emotional moment for council members and family members of Trahan, who had served on the Iberia Parish Council since 2012.
“There will never be another Marty trahan or a representative that was as passionate as he was,” Councilman Warren Gachassin said.