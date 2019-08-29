Iberia Parish Council approves budget amendment for Sewerage District 1

The Iberia Parish Council approved a budget amendment Wednesday night for Sewerage District No. 1’s fund budget.
The resolution appropriated $250,000 for various needs of the department, including a $100,00 MCC cabinet for Plant 3, $60,000 for a partial year contract amendment for Statewide Electrical for call-out duties and $50,000 for pump out services and sludge trucks following Hurricane Barry.
The council also approved $40,000 for emergency needs for Sewerage District No. 1.
The council also approved a resolution that amended the 2019 Recreation and Playground Fund Budget in the amount of $15,370.
The amendment will provide $5,804 for a transfer within function for maintenance personnel as well as $38,000 in additional day camp revenues. An $18,002 in expenditures was approved for a day camp, as well as another $7,383 in expenditures at King Joseph Recreation Center.
There was also $25,600 in R/M expenditures at various locations approved that were needed as a result of storm damage. The amendment was funded from the fund balance and passed unanimously.
During the Economic Development District No. 1 meeting that preceded the IPC meeting, the council approved a resolution requesting an amendment to the 2019 Economic Development District No. 1 Fund Budget in the total amount of $646,860.
The amendment approved $345,654 for an Acadiana Regional Airport streets project and $303,206 for the ARA wastewater treatment project.