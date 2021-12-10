Iberia Parish Council addresses more issues with animal control

The Iberia Parish Council continued proposing reforms that will go toward fixing longstanding problems at Iberia Parish Animal Control at Wednesday’s parish council meeting.
IPAC’s euthanization ordinance was the topic of discussion when Councilwoman Natalie Broussard proposed a revision to the current ordinance that would stop the mandatory five-day rule for euthanization of animals.
Broussard called the amendment a “quick fix” because she along with other lawmakers and advisers are working on a comprehensive ordinance that will change many rules around IPAC that have been the cause of recent complaints.
“This ordinance is what I basically call a quick fix to get rid of the mandated section that says after five days the animal shall be euthanized,” Broussard said. “Instead it’s going to say that they have to be there for at least five days for the owners to claim them and a timeline for euthanization would be up to the manager.”
Although more comprehensive reforms to IPAC are on the way, Broussard said fixing the mandate needed to happen as soon as possible.
Legal counsel Andy Shealy added that complaints about Herff Jones, who has been criticized by local animal advocates for alleged animal treatment, should have actually been directed to the ordinances since Jones was simply following the laws around the shelter.
“Herff has gotten a lot of undue criticism,” Shealy said. “He was just following the ordinance as it existed at the time.”
Broussard offered a substitute motion for the proposed ordinance that also added that the shelter manager must give reasonable notice on euthanization to agencies that work with IPAC for any animal that is potentially adoptable.
Although Shealy said that the addition would put additional restrictions on the shelter manager, Broussard said the addition was not a burdensome request.
“I don’t think that’s a burdensome request,” Broussard said. “We’re comfortable where we are now but we don’t know what the future holds.”
Shelter manager Erica Capak said she is already informing local agencies when an adoptable animal could be euthanized, so it was not a problem.