The Teche Area is bracing for severe winter weather on Monday.
Hazardous road conditions are expected tonight through Monday, and could linger into Tuesday due to the cold temperatures.Light rain starting now will transition to sleet and freezing rain as we go through tonight, and precipitation will transition to snow Monday morning.
Bitterly cold temperatures can be expected to follow the precipitation, with lows Monday night in the single digits to teens. Tuesday will bring no precipitation, but highs will be in the 30s.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said Sunday that governmental offices like Iberia Parish Government, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, municipal governments within Iberia Parish and Iberia Parish Homeland Security have all been communicating with each other to make conditions as safe as possible.
“We don’t know what we don’t know, but we’re ready for anything,” Richard said.
Deputies with the IPSO will be patrolling Monday morning to locate roads that are iced over and will be making efforts to close them if necessary.
The parish president recommended that all local residents secure their pets for the incoming cold weather, as well as make sure neighbors and the elderly will be safe during the weather event.
Other offices are also gearing up for inclement weather. Cleco announced Sunday that the company is bringing in over 200 contractor line mechanics from Louisiana, Florida and Texas for the freeze.
“In addition, we’ve nearly doubled the number of vegetation specialists we will have on-hand to help,” director of distribution operations James Lass said in a prepared statement.
The New Iberia and Franklin customer service offices will be closed Monday for the storm as well.
The city of New Iberia announced that non-essential offices will be closed, including City Hall, public works, wastewater and the city park offices.