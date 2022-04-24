Iberia Parish Animal Control saw largest intake of animals so far this year in March

Iberia Parish Animal Control had the largest intake for dogs and cats so far this year in March, with 123 animals being taken in by IPAC that month.
Of those animals, 68 were animals turned into animal control by their owners and 10 were prosecuted animal cruelty cases. March also showed a recent low for the number of animals that IPAC was able to send to a shelter in the state or out-of-state. Sixty-six animals were sent to rescues in the month of March, while only eight were adopted.
IPAC Director Erica Capak said she expected to see that trend continue for April. So far, IPAC has taken in 94 animals for the month of April. There were 55 strays taken in during that time period as well as 26 owner surrenders.
“We’re probably going to see the intake go up by the end of the month,” Capak said Thursday.
The number of animals rescued seemed to be picking up for the month, however, IPAC has seen 83 animals rescued so far, which is 17 more than the March amount. There were also nine adoptions from animal control as well.
A relatively low adoption rate has been consistent for IPAC since February. Animal control saw a large rate of adoptions in December when 34 animals were adopted either at IPAC or for a special adoption event held by IPAC. In January, the adoption rate dropped to 19 and then to nine in February.
Capak attributed the higher rate of adoption in December to the holiday season, when many people welcome new animals into their homes.
The number of stray animals taken into the shelter during April is higher than in March.
Capak said that adoption events continue to be organized by IPAC to allow local residents to view the animals at IPAC and potentially adopt them. An adoption event was held Saturday at PetSmart on Admiral Doyle Drive as part of that effort, she said.
Capak said last week that the shelter is continuing its mission of rescuing animals in Iberia Parish by reaching out to shelters all over the country and putting on local adoption events in Iberia Parish.
Educational events are also planned in the short term. A town hall is scheduled in Jeanerette next month to give local residents information on how to properly care for their animals. Capak is also expected to speak to the New Iberia City Council to give updates and information on IPAC for city residents.
DECEMBER 2021
Intake: 78
Owner surrenders: 27
Strays: 37
Cruelty cases: 13
Adopted: 34
Rescued: 52
JANUARY 2022
Intake: 93
Owner surrenders: 28
Strays: 65
Cruelty cases: 1
Adopted: 19
Rescued: 52
FEBRUARY 2022
Intake: 94
Owner surrenders: 47
Strays: 47
Cruelty cases: 7
Adopted: 9
Rescued: 96
MARCH 2022
Intake: 123
Owner surrenders: 68
Strays: 10
Cruelty cases: 10
Adopted: 8
Rescued: 66
APRIL 2022
Intake: 94
Owner surrenders: 26
Strays: 55
Cruelty cases: 13
Adopted: 9
Rescued: 83