Three Iberia Parish 4-Hers were chosen to serve on state boards within Louisiana 4-H.
Malory Segura, Blake Gisclair and Mikayla Barletto were chosen for different positions in state 4-H boards recently, and attended a conference in Alexandria for all Louisiana 4-H boards.
Malory, an Iberia Parish junior leader president and the 4-H president at Loreauville High School, was selected to represent the Louisiana 4-H Citizenship Board after submitting and application and benign interviewed.
She was one of only 20 board members chosen in the state, and was also elected as a reporter/photographer for the board as well. She will also serve on the civic engagement committee for the citizenship board.
Mikayla Barletto represents the same board as Malory and will serve on the civic engagement committee as well.
Blake Gisclair represents the Louisiana 4-H SET board and was voted to serve as the board treasurer.
Neither Blake or Mikayla are new to 4-H leadership roles. Blake is the Iberia Junior Leader Reporter and Mikayla is the Iberia Junior Leader Secretary.