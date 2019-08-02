Iberia On Tap presents check for $10K to Boys and Girls Club

Members of Iberia On Tap were playing Santa Claus in July when they presented a check for $10,000 to the Iberia Boys and Girls Club, the group’s partner for the 2019 Acadiana Dragon Boat Races.
“This was the result of the work we did on the races this year, and the community effort,” said Iberia On Tap member Wess Robison.
The check is only the latest donation IOT has made to groups in the community.
In its eight years, Iberia On Tap has donated more than $125,000 to more than 20 community charities, non-profits, cultural efforts and other good works.
Members of the Leadership Iberia Class XII in 2010 formed Iberia On Tap.
The group started in 2011 with a mission to improve the community, making connections and come together with a purpose.
In addition to the Acadiana Dragon Boat Races, the group also sponsors the Movies in the Park series and the annual On Tap 5k Roux Run, held on the Saturday morning of the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff in October.