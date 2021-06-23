Iberia Office Supply Owner leaves behind a legacy

Iberia Office Supply owner Wayne Clay, 79, died this past week after more than 50 years as a fixture in the Teche Area business community.
In 2018, weeks before he retired, manager-turned-owner Clay said working with the community of New iberia is what he enjoyed most about his 53 years at the business.
“We’ve enjoyed all of the people we’ve gotten to know,” Clay said in a Daily Iberian story on his pending retirement. “It’s been great to help out the community with our company.”
Janet Faulk-Gonzales, outgoing president and CEO for the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, remembers Clay for his work in New Iberia during her 13 years as leader of the local Chamber.
“Wayne Clay was a great Chamber member,” Faulk-Gonzales said. “We loved Iberia Office Supply, they provided great customer service.”
That customer service didn’t go unnoticed for Faulk-Gonzales. Almost 10 years ago, Clay was recognized for his work with the Chamber’s annual Civic Service Award.
“He was a very humble man, but he has done a tremendous amount of work for our community,” Faulk-Gonzales said.
Faulk-Gonzales called Clay a joy to work, with he and his staff at Iberia Office Supply going above and beyond to help everyone they met over the years.
“They cared about their customers and what their needs were,” Faulk-Gonzales said.
Along with office supplies, Clay bought Advantage Movers and began a moving furniture sales business. Aside from the time spent running his various businesses in New Iberia, he was also a member of New Iberia Rotary Club.
Leading up to and after his retirement, Clay’s love for his job at Iberia Office Supply was a constant in his life. Working there, working for the community he called home, was something he kept with him leading up to his passing.
“You do something for 53 years, you’re pretty good at it,” Clay said as his career was coming to a close. “If I didn’t enjoy it, I would not have stuck around.”
When it comes down to it Faulk-Gonzales, like many others in the community, remembers Clay for his work and what he did — and why he was there.
“He was always having fun being there, and that’s a beautiful example for all of us,” Faulk-Gonzales said. “Just be engaged out of love and compassion and do the best you can everyday. I think that’s what he did.”
Clay said his goal at the end of his career was to leave behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come while making connections with his customers that would turn into life-long friendships.
“We were able to give good service at a fair price and we retained a very good relationship with our customers,” Clay said. “They were happy with us and we enjoyed having them.”