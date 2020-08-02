Iberia Mosquito Abatement District to conduct aerial spraying Monday, Tuesday

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District will conduct aerial operations to address persistent mosquito populations Monday and Tuesday evenings. The district is asking residents to wear repellent, cover exposed skin and avoid outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active if they must go outside. Also, the district asks residents to remember repellents with 30 percent DEET or less are labeled for use on children 2 years or older when applied according to instructions and by a parent. If weather conditions are favorable operations will begin near sunset and last approximately one and one-half hours.
During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or people that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.
Residents will notice a low flying aircraft — if the aircraft is overhead do not attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.
Monday operations will focus in Laurent/Grand Marais, Rynella, Migues, Lydia, Weeks Island Road, College Road, Collins Road, Cora Lane and all points in between.
Tuesday operations will focus in Jeanerette/St. Joe, specifically Little Valley Road, Alta Drive, Hubertville Road, Jeanerette, Linden Road, east U.S. 90 and all points in between.