According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, the Office of Motor Vehicles locations in the Teche Area will be expanding their hours of operation, although appointments will still be required.
The Abbeville, New Iberia and Morgan City OMV locations are now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. These field offices are open by appointment only and will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.
Customers can schedule an appointment and view a complete list of open OMV locations at www.expresslane.org.