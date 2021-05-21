The Iberia Christian Ministerial Alliance will be sponsoring a March for Jesus Saturday morning.
Participants will be arriving at the Iberia Parish Courthouse at 9 a.m., with the walk commencing at 10 a.m.
The local effort is part of a global effort for Christians to gather.
The event began in the 1990s, and Iberia Parish residents participated in the early years. This year’s renewal of that effort is in response to the turmoil seen in the community and the world as a whole, according to a news release from the ICMA.
At least seven local congregations are expected to participate in the march, which will start at the Iberia Courthouse and make its way to the Bank Avenue Park, where there will be a short praise rally and program.
For more information, contact Mona Burleigh at (337) 577-1593.