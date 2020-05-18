The Iberia Mental Health Initiative, Inc will hold a family and mental health support session next week to discuss mental health during COVID-19, according to a press release.
This program will be held Tuesday, May 26, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Steamboat Warehouse Pavillion in Bouligny Plaza, on Main Street inNew Iberia.
Attendance will be limited to 25% occupancy, (approximately 70 persons), and safe distancing of 6 feet will be maintained.
They are also asked to bring thier own lawn chair.
"The COVID-19 virus outbreak has touched every individual in some way, and even those who have never experienced mental illness now find themselves with feelings of stress, anxiety, fear, sadness, and isolation, the statement read. "To address these all-too-common emotions, the Iberia Mental Health Initiative, Inc., has planned a discussion session for the public to gather and verbalize these feelings."
Facilitated by Phyllis Babineaux, LCSW, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, individuals will have the opportunity to dialog with others and gain insight on the mental health impact they, or their family members, maybe experiencing as a result of the life-altering changes from COVID-19.
A flyer for the program is attached, in two formats for ease in downloading, and you are encouraged to copy it and disseminate the information in your workplace, or wherever it may be seen by the public.
For more information, call: 337 944-4171.