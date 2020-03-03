As hospitals across the country are preparing for an escalation of the coronavirus, Iberia Medical Center has issued guidance for Teche Area residents and links to websites offering information on the the outbreak.
According to IMC Marketing Director Lisa Landry, the hospital is receiving daily updates on the status of the outbreak from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Office of Public Health.
The good news is there are currently no cases in Louisiana according to Regional OPH Director Dr. Tina Stefanski, Landry said. Additionally,
according to the Louisiana OPH, the current risk to the general public is low.
Practicing good respiratory and hand hygiene helps to reduce the transmission of any communicable diseases.
Landry said that should the status of the virus change, Iberia Medical Center will be prepared.
She also provided the following web resources, which are also included on the IMC website at iberiamedicalcenter.com.
Helpful Resources:
- WebMD