As statewide restrictions on non-emergency medical procedures and surgeries are lifted, Iberia Medical Center will resume offering outpatient imaging and other diagnostic services.
“The safety of our patients, staff and physicians is our top priority," said IMC Chief Executive Officer Dionne Viator. "We understand that patients may be hesitant to return to hospitals for care. It is important for our community to know that Iberia Medical Center continues to implement practices that ensure a safe environment for everyone. We are following the most stringent policies for sanitization of our facilities and clinics. Additionally, Iberia Medical Center continues to meet or exceed standards for COVID-19 guidelines as set forth by the Louisiana Department of Health.”
Other patient safeguards include testing all pre-operative and procedure patients for COVID-19, with clearance required prior to procedures and surgeries.
Entry into both campuses will continue to be consolidated and highly restricted. All individuals who enter are subject to temperature checks and screening.
This practice will continue until further notice.
Recently, the wearing of masks/face coverings at entry points was made mandatory. Social distancing signage is throughout both facilities.
Iberia Medical Center is now offering a full complement of imaging services at its main campus. The North Campus radiology clinic will also be open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for diagnostic x-rays. Ultrasound, CT scans, MRI and mammography will be available at the North Campus Women’s Diagnostic Center on a limited schedule.
Cardiac rehabilitation Phase 2 patients will be able to return to the North Campus on Monday. Phase 3 wellness patients will be able to resume therapy on June 1.
Telehealth appointments are available with all of the family medicine physicians and many of the specialists in the hospital's network so patients can connect with their doctors from home.
“We appreciate the trust our community has placed in us for decades," Viator said. "We want patients to know and be confident that we are dedicated to their safe return.”