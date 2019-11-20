Iberia Medical Center board to meet a week earlier than usual

The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday night, a week earlier than usual due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The board will have a small agenda, with two capital purchases, the declaration of surplus equipment for sale and the initial steps for the annual audit to be considered.
The two capital items are both for the physical plant of the hospital’s campuses. The first is a request to refurbish one of the hospital’s chiller units. The other is for a deaerator for the north campus.
The board will also discuss authorizing the completion of the Louisiana Legislative Auditor Compliance Questionnaire, an annual task that is part of the organization’s audit process.
The IMC Board of commissioners will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the IMC Board Room at the hospital’s Main Campus.