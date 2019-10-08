Iberia Medical Center Board to hear investigative report on two members

The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners has called a special meeting for Wednesday afternoon to receive the investigative report it commissioned on board members Frederick “Bozo” Metz and David C. Benson.
In a 5-1 vote during a special meeting on Aug. 22, the board approved hiring Matthew K. Brown, a lawyer with Sullivan Stolier and Schulze LLC. As special counsel, Brown was tasked with determining if any actions Metz or Benson have engaged in amount to cause for their removal or disqualify them from serving on the board.
The completed report is supposed to be in the hands of IMC officials today. At Wednesday’s meeting, the board will go into executive session to review the report before sending it to the Iberia Parish Council.
Because the IPC was the appointing authority for Metz and Benson, any action to remove either or both of them would have to come from the council.
The hospital’s Medical Executive Committee brought the issue of removing the two board members to the IMC board in the form of its own resolution during a special meeting on Aug. 7. Dr. Michelle Menard, the hospital’s chief of medical staff, read a resolution demanding the resignation of Metz and Benson. Of the more than 130 physicians who serve IMC, 32 voted — 30 in favor of the resolution, one opposed and one abstained.
The move came less than two weeks after IMC Chief Executive Officer Parker Templeton tendered his resignation, effective Oct. 25.
The IMC Board of Commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the IMC Board Room on the hospital’s main campus.