Iberia Medical Center Board to consider reaffirming motion to hire special investigator

The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners will revisit a resolution it passed last month hiring a New Orleans attorney to investigate accusations against two board members.
In a 5-1 vote during a special meeting on Aug. 22, the board approved hiring Matthew K. Brown, a lawyer with Sullivan Stolier and Schulze LLC. As special counsel, Brown will be tasked with determining if any actions board members Frederick “Bozo” Metz or David C. Benson have engaged in amount to cause for their removal or disqualify them from serving on the board.
The board is scheduled to consider a resolution to ratify and reaffirm the retaining of Brown, including the phrase that “a real necessity existed and continues to exist“ for his hiring. That inclusion came at the request of Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, according to Iberia Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy.
The hospital’s Medical Executive Committee brought the issue of removing the two board members to the board in the form of its own resolution during a special meeting on Aug. 7. Dr. Michelle Menard, the hospital’s chief of medical staff, read a resolution demanding the resignation of Metz and Benson. Of the more than 130 physicians who serve IMC, 32 voted — 30 in favor of the resolution, one opposed and one abstained.
The board also will consider the replacement of 20 fire doors at its two campuses, 11 at the main campus and nine at the north campus. The fire doors were cited during a fire safety inspection. Replacement of the cited doors and other minor repairs will allow the hospital to receive its certificate of compliance from the fire marshal. The estimated cost of the work is $67,500.
In other business, the board is scheduled to:
• Consider upgrading its fetal monitoring software at a cost of $81,430
• Consider a lease renewal to upgrade its lab chemistry analyzer at a cost of $134,000 per year.
• Consider approving its Premier Quality Advisor agreement.
• Consider approving other software licensing agreements.
The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the IMC board meeting room on the main campus.