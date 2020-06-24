Iberia Medical Center board to consider contract authorizations

The Iberia Medical Center Board will meet Thursday night short one member due to the death of board member Ernest Wilson on June 8.
The board will address a short list of items. Two contract authorizations, one for Craig Hebert Engineering and another for the MAKO robotic surgery system, will be considered.
The board will also address issuing an engagement letter for BKD, the firm which handles the annual auditing duties for the hospital.
The agenda also contains one capital request, for medical gas, which the board will consider before going into executive session for its strategic planning session.
The Iberia Medical Center Board will meet Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the board meeting room on the hospital’s main campus.