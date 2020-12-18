Iberia Homeless Shelter helps those most in need

What they do: The mission of the Iberia Homeless Shelter is to give resources and housing to those in the local community who lack the means themselves. While the shelter was originally intended for men, a 2017 federal law mandated that all shelters serve women and children as well, and the shelter has adjusted. Case workers at the Iberia Homeless Shelter regularly keep tabs on clients and help them with getting skills for a job.
When they’re open: Monday through Friday.
Where they are: 307 Robertson Street
Why they need you: Grant opportunities for the Iberia Homeless Shelter have largely dried up to changes in funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The shelter is reliant more than ever on donations to keep the shelter and its mission afloat.
How to help: If you wish to participate, donations can be dropped off in person at The Daily Iberian’s office, 124 E. Main St., New Iberia, or mailed to :
Help the Helpers
c/o The Daily Iberian
P.O. Box 9290
New Iberia, La 70562
All donations received are split evenly among the nine charities that are part of the Help the Helpers drive unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from the generosity.