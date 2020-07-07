Graduation plans for Iberia Parish seniors have been announced by the Iberia Parish School District.
The regularly scheduled graduations were postponed in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and administrators have been trying to organize viable organizations ever since.
The graduations are slated to run between July 13-17.
Jeanerette High School
Jeanerette High School's graduation will take place July 13 at 7:30 p.m. It will be held at the Jeanerette High School stadium, and graduates will be seated in the center section of the stadium.
Dignitaries will be seated on the track to the left of the honor graduates'
parents. Guests will be limited to six guests per graduate, with masks required upon entry and exiting.
Staff members will escort guest to their seats on field
Guest arrival at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony will be live streamed.
Loreauville High School
Loreauville High School's graduation is slated for July 14 at 7 p.m. and will take place at the LHS Football stadium and field.
Graduates will be seated in stands, with four guests per graduate. Masks will be required upon entry and exiting.
Those heading to the graduation can enter the field through the main gate or rear gate. Maps will be provided for seating on field, and the ceremony will be live streamed on the LHS Facebook page.
Westgate High School
Westgate has a tentative graduation date of July 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be eight shifts of approximately 25 to 30 students every 30 minutes at the Westgate High School gym.
Two guests per graduate are allowed, with masks required dupon attending the event. Guests will park in the student parking area near the gym. Guests will enter the building via the 300 hall. The ceremony will be live streamed.
New Iberia Senior High
NISH's graduation is scheduled for July 16 from 4 to 8 p.m.
The graduation will have shifts of 25 graduates every 30 minutes and will take place at the NISH gym.
Two guests per graduate are allowed, with masks required upon entry and exiting. Guests will park in the student parking area away from roofing materials.
Graduates and guests will report to the weight room for temperature checks. The ceremony will be live streamed.
Delcambre High School
Delcambre High School's graduation is set for July 17 at 6 p.m. The graduation will take place at the school's gym.
Two guests per graduate will be allowed, with masks required upon entry and exiting.
Staff members will escort guests to their seats. The guest arrival time will be between 5:30 and 5:55 p.m.
All guest will park in the practice field and enter through the gate on South
Central or the gate near the old gym.
The ceremony will be live streamed on DHS Facebook page