The Iberia Film Festival, sponsored by IPAL, will be held Nov. 14 at the Essanee Theater in downtown New Iberia.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Social distancing and masks will be required. The concession stand will not be open, but free bottled water will be available.
Tickets can only be purchased online. Limited seating is available because of COVID-19 guidelines.
Because of the limited viewing times, only the Best of the Best will be selected.
Those interested can go to www.ipaltheater.com for tickets. For more information, contact Festival Director Mark Boyance’ at markboyance@gmail.com.