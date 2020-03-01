Iberia Cultural Resources Association looking for more to attend Patrons Party

The Iberia Cultural Resources Association is still looking for a few more friends to attend its Patrons Party Wednesday night.
The annual event, held at the Sliman Theater, is a fundraiser for the organization. The group sponsors four symphony concerts each year with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra. The proceeds from the Patrons Party help to cover the costs of the concerts and keep them free to the public.
“We are the only community in Acadiana, except Lafayette, that has four symphony concerts,” said Cathy Indest, ICRA’s executive director. “Abbeville has one, and it is not even held every year. New Iberia is known as a very cultured community because we have those concerts. And they are so well attended because the people here appreciate the fabulous music they provide for us.”
The Symphony Patrons Party is one of three held each year. Admission to Wednesday’s gathering also earns ticket holders admission to the other two events as an ICRA patron.
“Basically, the money we get from the symphony patrons drive is what we rely on to pay for the four symphony concerts through the year,” Indest said. “Those four concerts cost about $61,000.”
In addition to the satisfaction of helping continue the ICRA’s contributions to the community, attendees will partake of small plates from 10 area restaurants, along with musical accompaniment from Julia Allen. Acadiana Symphony’s Maestro Mariusz Smolij also will be on hand for the evening.
“It’s a great opportunity to meet with people who share the same passion for music,” Indest said.
For more information, including ticketing options and information on becoming a supporter of the ICRA, go online to www.iberiacultural.com.