Iberia Cultural Resources Association looking for more to attend Patrons Party

ICRA Patrons Party

The Iberia Cultural Resources Association Patrons Party will be held Wednesday night at the Sliman Theater in downtown New Iberia. Tickets are $50 per person and also allow patrons access to the group’s other patrons parties throughout the year. All proceeds go toward the funding of the ICRA’s four symphony concerts for the 2019-2020 season.

Here’s a list of the participating restaurants for this week’s event:

• Nash’s

• Beausoleil

• Bonefish Grill

• iMonelli

• Pelican’s on the Bayou

• Antoni’s

• Preservation

• The Point

• Zea’s

• Shuck’s

• A Spot for Tea