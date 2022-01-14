Iberia Crime Stoppers: New Iberia police seek help in May 2020 murder

The New Iberia Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a murder investigation.

On May 9, 2020, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers with the New Iberia Police Department were notified of a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of Silver Street.

Twenty-two-year-old Ja’Harold Sereal was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound where he later died because of his injuries.

Anyone with knowledge of the crime is asked to contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS or log onto the department’s P3 app/website.

Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.

