From left are Iberia Sheriff Tommy Romero, Sgt. Scott Legendre, Sgt. Tyler Sohm and New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor. Legendre and Sohm are the first two recipients of Iberia Crime Stoppers' MVP award.
Emily Enfinger/ The Daily Iberian
Pictured is a close up of Sgt. Scott Legendre's Iberia Crime Stoppers' Most Valuable Patrolman award.
Iberia Crime Stoppers has awarded two officers with its inaugural Most Valuable Patrolman awards.
Sgt. Tyler Sohm of the New Iberia Police Department and Sgt. Scott Legendre of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office were each named as 2022 MVPs. Both officers were honored in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Community First Bank in New Iberia.
Sohm has been working in law enforcement since 2015 and with the New Iberia Police Department since 2018 and will soon be taking the lieutenant’s exam. He was described during the ceremony as being a model patrolman, who does his job day-in and day-out without any complaints. He was also described as a courageous, loyal officer who serves, protects, and is a good leader.
“(I’m) proud that he is our MVP,” New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor said.
Legendre joined the sheriff’s office in 2015 with a background in information technologies. He has held positions in Patrol, K9 Handler, Motorcycle Patrol, and as a Field Training Officer. He was also instrumental in organizing training for the new Records Management System that was purchased by the department last year. Legendre has also contributed his knowledge in technology to developing a way to track crime statistics in the parish.
Iberia Sheriff Tommy Romero said Legendre has earned the nickname of “Legend” in the department.