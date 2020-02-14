IBERIA CRIME STOPPERS: Armed robber sought for Jan. 28 incident

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery reported the morning of Jan. 28 at Leisure Time. Surveillance footage revealed the suspect, described as a black male, disguised in women’s clothing, brown “ugg” style fur boots and a wig, enter the business, deputies reporting to the scene said.
The suspect approached the cashier, pointed a silver handgun at her and demanded she give him the contents of the safe. When she refused, he struck her in the face with the handgun and fled the business southbound on Hwy 88 in a gold crew cab Chevrolet Silverado.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect may submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.