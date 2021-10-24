Iberia council to vote on interim CAO

The Iberia Parish Council will vote to approve the appointment of an interim chief administrative officer following the resignation of CAO Scott Saunier at Wednesday’s meeting.
Saunier’s resignation from the position came last week, and was an amicable parting. The resolution before the council will also approve the parish president’s established salary for a new CAO in accordance with the home rule charter.
The council will also vote to authorize the parish president to execute a cooperative endeavor agreement for continued operation of the Iberia Parish Geographic Information System.
In other business, a resolution requesting the administration to budget or commit the sum of $1.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding (or other appropriate funding sources) to be used as a local match for the Water Sector Program project currently sought by Iberia Parish Sewerage District No. 1 is on the agenda as well.
An ordinance will be voted on to adopt a statement of determination that reapportionment of Iberia Parish election district boundaries is necessary with the 2020 population count in order to rebalance the district population within a 5 percent variance of 5,023.
During the committee meeting, Councilwoman Lady Brown will discuss requesting the registrar of voters office to establish an early voting site in Jeanerette at a location to be selected by the registrar’s office.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Wednesday. All meetings will be held in the Council Chambers on the fourth floor of the Main Court Building.
Due to limited seating capacity in the Chambers, please inform personnel at the entrance of the building that you will be in attendance at these meetings. All individuals attending these meetings should practice social distancing while in the chambers.