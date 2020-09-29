The Iberia Parish Council will begin its series of budgetary review meetings Monday evening.
After the full council reviews the budget, a special hearing will be held on Dec. 2 to adopt the finalized document.
This year's budget will provide council members with difficult choices as they try to find money for road maintenance, drainage and solid waste collection as it continues to fund its constitutionally required functions. The bottom line for the fiscal year is that the budget currently shows the parish projecting $56,664,130 in expenses against $45,228,422 in revenues. That would leave the parish with a decrease in its fund balance at the end of 2021 of almost $11 million dollars, dropping it to $50,438,530.
“While we do have revenues dedicated for operations such as public building maintenance, drainage maintenance and fire protection, some of these dedicated revenues are insufficient to meet current needs,” said Iberia parish President Larry Richard in his letter accompanying the consolidated budget statement which was presented to the council last Wednesday. “Major areas of concern include funding for road and bridge maintenance and improvements; drainage maintenance and improvements; garbage, recycling and debris collection; parish jail operations which requires a large subsidy to break even; and fire protection services.”
The meetings will be held over the four Mondays in October, with each meeting focusing on a portion of the total consolidated budget. Each meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the parish council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.