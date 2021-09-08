The Iberia Parish Council will be addressing its latest effort to stave off the growing red ink blot on the parish’s ledger through a slew of ordinances enacting franchise fees on utility providers across the parish.
If all nine of the proposed ordinances are passed, the move would add franchise fees to Central Louisiana Electric Company (CLECO), Entergy Louisiana, Atmos Energy, AT&T Communications, Delcambre Telephone Company, Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO), Bayou Teche Water Works, Cox Communications, and Suddenlink Communications. Portions of those fees, usually half, would be charged to the customer as part of their monthly billing.
At its committee hearing on Aug. 25, the council heard some pushback on the plan from local businessman Chris Joseph, who decried the fees as “a tax without a vote of the people.” But District 7 Councilman and Parish Council Finance Committee Chairman Paul G. Landry, who sponsored the ordinances, said that they are needed not only to replenish some of the parish’s lost oil and gas revenue, but also to lessen the financial stress on the parish’s previous year fund balances.
Even if all of the ordinances establishing the franchise fees are passed, it is unclear how much revenue they will actually generate. Conservative estimates, based on fees other municipalities currently have in place, is that the effort would raise between $750,000 and $1 million per year.
Although the administration has worked to lower expenses to meet the shortfall in royalty revenue, it has been a war of attrition, with the parish dipping into fund balances each year in order to keep its budget balanced. For example, the parish’s Royalty Fund balance has decreased over the last six years from $12.7 million at the end of 2015 to $4.4 million at the end of 2020, with no increase in oil and gas royalties being projected in the near future.
The Royalty Fund is not the only revenue source that has decreased. The Tea Party revolution that swept into the region in 2008 had an effect on the parish’s millage rates.
In 2007, the millage rate on a property in an unincorporated area of Iberia Parish was 80.42 mills. That dropped in 2008 to 71.32 mills, an 11.3 percent drop. Thirteen years later, the millage rate is still atrophied as of 2020, at 76.82 mills. That puts Iberia Parish in the bottom 10 percent in property taxes among the 64 parishes.
The evaporating oil and gas revenue also leaves the parish without a dedicated road tax, because the funds for that work were traditionally pulled from the Royalty Fund revenues which no longer exist. That fund was also used to cover debt service on bonds, like the $5 million taken out for the former Cajun RVera and the $7 million for a dozen bridge projects in 2015, as well as the previous road project bond.
Now the debt is levied against the parish’s General Fund, which has caused severe financial strain for the parish and some creative measures to ease the fiscal pressure, like transferring control of the RVera, now called the Isle of Iberia, to the Parks and Playgrounds Department.
There is a lighter note in the dark weeds surrounding the fiscal swamp, however. Parish council members discussed the possibility that at least one utility, CLECO, may already be collecting the franchise fee from its customers and forwarding it to the city of New Iberia rather than the parish. Whether that is accurate or not has not been determined.
According to its agreement with the parish, the franchise fee for CLECO can be up to 4 percent, with the utility allowed to pass half of the cost on to its customers.
The council will also consider an ordinance to officially create the Robert B. Green Veterans Memorial Building Board of Control, which will operate the facility under the guidelines of a cooperative agreement now being hammered out between the veterans on the board and the parish.
In another cost-cutting measure, the council will also reallocate funding for Curtis Landry Park after Oct. 1. It is expected that the property will be transferred eventually to the city of New Iberia for use as part of a flood mitigation project.
The Iberia Parish Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the city council meeting room on the fourth floor of the Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia St.