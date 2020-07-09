The Iberia Parish Council approved millage rates for 2020 Wednesday night, keeping millages at the same rate as they were for 2019.
The discussion during the council’s committee hearing on the 2020 millage rates centered on whether to keep the millages as they were, roll them forward to bring in more income or drop them to keep the parish’s revenues at the same level for the current year.
By leaving the rates at the same level they were last year, the parish will add a small amount of revenue due to an increase in the assessed value of properties in the prish. District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin, a proponent of reducing the millages to eliminate ny increased revenue, was absent from Wednesday night’s meeting.
Two other councilmen, District 11 Councilman Brian Napier and District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan, were also absent. That meant that in order to roll any millage forward, the council would have to vote at least 10-1 in favor of the increase.
The first measure to come up, the millage for the parish’s General Alimony tax, was passed at its current rate of 4.05 mils. The move to roll it forward to 4.12 mils, however, was defeated when District 8 Councilman James Trahan and District 9 Councilman Scott Ransonet voted against the measure.
The General Alimony millage funds the parish’s General Fund. That fund has been hard hit in recent years due to a decline in the mineral and petroleum revenue that previously replenished the parish’s Royalty Fund. That fund covered the bulk of the funding for road maintenance and improvements, drainage and debt service. The annual income from those revenues dropped from almost $4.3 million per year in 2014 to $636,000 in 2019 — a decrease of 85.1 percent.
After it became apparent that no millages were going to be rolling forward, three other council members — District 3 Councilman Brad Davis, District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard, and District 7 Councilman Paul G. Landry — joined in voting down the millage increases.
The council also received its annual audit Wednesday evening. Matthew Margaglio, a certified public accountant with Kolder, Slaven and Company, said his firm gave the parish government an unmodified opinion and found no major compliance issues on its 2019 fiscal report, which is the highest opinion the firm could give.
“Overall, it was a very clean report,” Margaglio said.
Parish President Larry Richard, attending telephonically, told council members that he had spoken to officials Wednesday about the growth of the COVID-19 outbreak in the parish as the number of identified infections continued to climb.
“In Iberia Parish, the percentage of tests that came back positive on June 12 was 9.7 percent,” Richard said. “On June 26, it was 18.7 percent. The numbers are coming up.”
He emphasized that the only way to lower the infection rate was to follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
“We are imploring the public to continue following safety measures,” Richard said. “We need to maintain six-foot distancing, wash our hands with soap for at least 20 seconds, and wear face masks. We know what we need to do.”
He also said the parish is seeking more locations to use for testing events.
“I am sorry to say I think we are a long way from being over this,” he said.