The Iberia Parish Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday night to adopt the 2021 operating budget for the parish.
And it is not going to be pretty.
Throughout the parish’s budget hearings in October, council members listened as the administration laid out its plan to survive a collapsed energy economy exacerbated when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Toss in a few named storms and the subsequent debris pickup and damage and you, literally, have a perfect storm for a fiscal meltdown.
The administration’s budget, although leaning heavily on existing funds and reserves, does not qualify as that, not yet. But the burning of reserve and previous year fund balances to balance the document will make future years budgeting very tricky, especially if economic conditions do not improve.
What’s in it?
One item that will continue to be funded in the coming year is the long-awaited entrance road/roundabout project for the Acadiana Regional Airport and the Progress Point Industrial Park. But the 2021 budget is more memorable for what is not in it than what is coming up.
Again, parish employees will have to forego any raises this year. Cuts are on the way for the Louisiana PepperPlex and the SugArena.
Another nagging issue for the administration is the lack of any additional funding for road maintenance. In its hearing in October, Public Works Director Dexter Miguez said that there will not be any additional funding coming to help with deteriorating infrastructure.
“The road budget is about the same as last year,” Miguez said.
Parish Chief Finance Officer Kim Segura explained that there is some money available, but not the millions that are needed to do any major road programs.
“We do receive approximately a million dollars in state funding,” Segura said. “We put about $350,000 in the road fund. The rest goes in the general fund.”
Also missing are two money saving initiatives that have not come to fruition. One, an inventory and prioritization list for eliminating excess parish properties, which would not only raise revenue through the property sales but also eliminate the drag on the building maintenance budget, is not yet underway.
As a corollary to that, the elimination of the old Public Works facility on Weeks Island Road from the parish books has not happened, meaning that the government is still carrying insurance costs for the property.
Setting priorities
Some council members have looked through the proposed document and have questioned where the administration has made cuts and where it hasn’t.
“We have cuts to kids programs, livestock programs, the PepperPlex,” said District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin. “It’s like we didn’t look at anything else. I mean, you’ve gotta have 4-H. You just can’t leave yourself out there.”
District 3 Councilman Brad Davis agreed.
“I see where we cut the SugArena and the Pepperplex,” Davis said. “But in other parishes, they are increasing their spending on youth programs.”
Gachassin also said he still has not received any information for the Sugar Cane Festival building, which was shut down due to vandalism following Hurricane Laura.
“I saw that the administration reauthorized funding for the Sugar Cane Festival building,” he said. “Is it reopened? I don’t know. I’ve received no update. But that’s where we hold all of our dance recitals. Programs for young adults, for young kids, we have to keep as a priority.”
Law enforcement support
Another concern is the increased expenses to keep the Iberia Parish Courthouse operating. In particular, Gachassin pointed to the $240,000 contract for security at the building.
“We have the sheriff’s office in the building,” Gachassin said. “You’d think we could find a way to use that to our advantage.”
Davis, now approaching the end of his first year on the council, said he was surprised to see that the parish has not been able to pass millages to cover some of the basic functions of government, like funding the Iberia Parish Jail.
“That’s a major expense,” Davis said. “I can’t believe there is not a dedicated millage to fund that operation.”
In the past, many of the unfunded portions of the government were handled through the parish’s royalty fund. The downturn in the state’s oil industry, however, has decreased those annual revenues by about 90 percent since 2015. It was the royalty fund that was supporting the parish’s road maintenance fund and the debt service on its bonds, including that for the Cajun RVera. The RVera bond issue and that for the parish’s last road maintenance bond were approved to be refinanced last month, which should bring some relief to the general fund in 2021.
Other areas of concern
It’s not just the portions of the budget where there is no millage that face problems. In the proposed budget, the Iberia Parish Library fund is dipping into its account balances to the tune of $700,000 in the coming year at a time when continued revenues are dicey at best.
There are also concerns from the more fiscally conservative wing of the council that not enough has been done to better allocate expenses, like the salaries of administration employees paid through the general fund.
“The general fund could be very much in trouble,” Gachassin said. “The administration still hasn’t come back with a plan to reallocate funds to cover the costs of salaries when people are working on projects for other departments.”
One example he pointed to is the administration cost of the Public Works director’s salary.
“That is back-funded through the general fund,” Gachassin said. “I know they are looking at the compensation plan for each department, but they are not looking at that for each individual in the administration. For the general fund, the administration still hasn’t come back with a plan to re-allocate those funds.”
‘It’s not a business’
Parish President Larry Richard said he is well aware of the issues in the budget. He also said that the budget approved this week will not be the same one the parish is operating from in the next few months.
“We have to do this every day,” Richard said, referencing the balancing and reallocation of funds to meet the needs of the government’s operation. “We have had to do this for five years.”
He specifically addressed the requirements and restrictions on the expenditure of funds from dedicated accounts, such as those for building maintenance, courthouse and jail maintenance and other millage-generated funds.
“Some council members don’t understand that, just to pay bills, we are using multiple accounts,” Richard said. “Looking at it like a bank book and that it should run like a business, they can say all that stuff. It’s not a business. There are things you can do and can’t do because it is a government, not a business.”
Davis said he agreed with Richard’s take on the budget cutting process.
“One thing Larry said during our first budget hearing was, ‘Cutting is not something we started last week,’” Davis said. “‘It’s something we started four years ago.’ When he said that, I agreed with that. You can’t just start cutting that overnight.”
He also said that there are probably some adjustments that can still be made.
“Sure, they have made cuts,” Davis said. “They’ve probably tried to move some things back in. They’ve moved funding around. People can see that. They’ve cut to a certain point, but we need to find more. Can he (Richard) do it? Yes. Will he? I don’t know.”
Crossing fingers
The consensus overall has been that, no matter what happens Wednesday, a lot of the next year will depend on fate as much as fiscal responsibility. But taking a close look at the plan for the year and making the budget as focused as possible will go a long way toward overcoming any adversity that may appear, economic or otherwise.
“I’m sure that during the meeting Wednesday some things are going to pop up, but they need to,” Davis said.
Gachassin was a bit more pointed.
“This budget has got to be looked at under a microscope or else we are going to be in trouble,” he said.