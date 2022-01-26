The Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) announced a $30,000 STEM Talent Pipeline educational grant from PhRMA to support STEM programs at six Louisiana Boys & Girls Clubs, including Iberia Parish.
As part of the effort, State Sen. Fred Mills joined PhRMA to award the Iberia club a $5,000 STEM Talent Pipeline grant to support STEM programming at the local club. This is a part of a $30,000 STEM Talent Pipeline grant to the Boys and Girls Clubs in Louisiana to support six local Clubs throughout the state.
“With PhRMA’s contribution to our STEM programming, we will continue to introduce and expose students to science, technology, engineering, and math fields after school to prepare them for post-secondary education interests,” Missy Andrade, chief impact officer with the Boys and Girls Clubs in Louisiana. “The investment made in our youth will help create a better future for Louisiana and give all children an opportunity to thrive in careers that pay above-average salaries. We’re excited that PhRMA has joined us in our effort to inspire our youth with a hands-on approach to STEM learning.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana and PhRMA are committed to fostering educational growth in STEM areas to offer students competitive jobs in the future. STEM – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – is an interdisciplinary approach to learning where children are provided a hands-on, activity-based curriculum connecting youth to science themes they encounter regularly. Occupations with a STEM focus will continue to be in demand for generations to come.
STEM careers are available for graduates with both two-year degree and four-year degree programs. Introducing students to jobs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics at an early age can help students determine what they would like to do and focus their efforts toward a specific career path.
PhRMA’s STEM Talent Pipeline program was created to support existing or developing STEM initiatives and demonstrates to students that the biopharmaceutical industry actively supports their passion for learning. The STEM programs offered in the local clubs are perfect partners to enhance learning and invest in Louisiana’s future.
“We’re excited to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana to support the passion for STEM curriculum for Louisiana's youth and develop future innovators,” said Sarah Sutton, Senior Manager, Public Affairs at PhRMA. “If we spark interest in STEM careers at a young age, we can create a strong workforce to continue to find cures and treatments that save lives. PhRMA represents the nation’s leading biopharmaceutical research companies and draws from a broad range of STEM fields that span all levels, from lab technicians to medical scientists and chemists to mathematicians, statisticians, and industrial engineers.”
To help educate students and serve as a resource to teachers and parents to answer questions about COVID-19 and STEM, PhRMA created distance learning resources.
The following Boys & Girls Clubs were selected as recipients of the grants through the Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana:
· Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, Iberia Club
· Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, Cheniere Energy Club
· Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana, Alaska Street Teen Center
· Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana, Milne Rec Center
· Boys & Girls Clubs of North Louisiana, McDonald Unit
· The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Shreveport