The right lane of I-10 westbound between mile markers 116.5 and 117 in St. Martin Parish will be closed to traffic on Friday at 8 p.m. until Saturday at 6 a.m., weather permitting.
According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, this closure is required to repair the damaged guardrail at the Bayou Portage Bridge.
The work is related to the FASTLANE I-10 widening project. The $54.7 million project will involve pavement replacement within the existing lanes in each direction for 2.7 miles along I-10 from Louisiana 347 to the base of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. An additional lane will be added in the westbound direction.
With the help of the FASTLANE grant, this is the second of three projects to reconstruct and widen the I-10 corridor from I-49 to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
The project began in July 2017 and is estimated for completion in September 2020.