BATON ROUGE – Mike Huval was re-elected to serve as chairman of the Acadiana Delegation of the state Legislature for 2020, according to a statement from the group.
Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, was first elected chairman in 2017.
“I am very proud to continue with this leadership role and work with all legislators in the Acadiana region,” said Huval, who represents District 46. “We will be dealing with and facing some of our most difficult times in recent history and I am ready to help lead the Delegation to find solutions.
“The constituents of all communities in Acadiana can have confidence that the entire delegation has their interest as their top priority during this term,” he said.
The Acadiana Delegation elected Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, to serve as vice chairman and Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette, to serve as secretary/treasurer.
Huval appointed six members to serve on the Executive Committee: Rep. Ryan Bourriaque, R-Abbeville; Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma; Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine; Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin; Sen. Ed Price, D-Gonzales; and Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco.