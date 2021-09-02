Up and down the main arteries of New Iberia, the lines are forming at gas pumps and spilling into the streets as evacuees from Hurricane Ida's devastation seek fuel to keep moving and keep their generators running in the storm's wake.
Along Louisiana Highway 14, several gas stations have their pumps shut down, with handwritten signs telling customers they are out of gas. At others, like the Raceway outlet near Lowe's, the lines form at the pumps and spill out onto the highway, with drivers queuing up almost to Sucrose Road.
Farther down the road, where Highway 14 becomes Center Street, the line at Fremin's Price-N-Low forms on the Ambassador Doyle Drive side of the parking lot, snaking back toward the busy intersection.
"They started lining up around 5:30 this morning," said operator Ross Fremin. "We ran out yesterday, and as soon as the fuel truck pulled in, they started to line up and park, waiting for the pumps to come back on."
Fremin said that it took a little longer than usual because the pumps had to be shut down when the tanks ran dry.
"You'll burn the motors out if you run them empty," Fremin said.
Fremin said that the drivers have primarily been from out of town, people moving north and west to get out of the dead zone along the coast that Ida created when it destroyed homes, flattened power lines, and shut down water plants and other infrastructure, making modern life impossible.
Byron Vegas, an air conditioning contractor from Galliano, was at the heart of Ida as it came ashore.
"We were right under the eye," he said. "People say that you get that part where you see the eye wall, then the calm, then the eyewall. We didn't get that. Ida pivoted, did a turn right over us. We stayed inside the eyewall the whole time."
He was at Price-N-Low Thursday morning after seeking an open station ever since he passed through Morgan City. His pickup truck was loaded down with water, food, a half-dozen gas containers and other essentials, like an ice chest and batteries.
"I stopped at the Walmart in Morgan City, but they had fire trucks there and a slew of cars," Vegas said. "I just turned around and decided to keep going.
He had been waiting at Price-N-Low for about an hour to get to the pumps. When his turn came up, he pulled the gas cans out of the bed of his truck and prepared them for filling while he let the pump top off his truck.
Fremin had marked his parking lot with orange cones to direct traffic one way through the pumps. He also brought in an off-duty Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office deputy to help maintain order in the line.
"So far everyone has been well behaved," the deputy said. "I explain to them how the line works, and they are fine."
Fremin said that even with a fresh delivery of fuel Thursday morning, he expects to run dry by afternoon.
"We'll run out," he said. "Then we just wait for the next truck. I think some of the people are actually following them in from the highway, just waiting until they stop and refill the tanks."