Last week, Port Fourchon was the hub of the support fleet for oil production platforms across the Gulf of Mexico. Those operations supply nearly 20 percent of the crude oil demand for the nation.
featured
Hurricane Ida hits petroleum industry service hub hard
Monday, the port is a shambles. Workshops and warehouses are either damaged or gone entirely, muddy concrete slabs marking where they once stood. Forty-foot sections of crane booms are strewn about like so many children's blocks, left out by some giant child for their parents to step on with their morning coffee.
But for Port Fourchon Executive Director Chett Chiasson, the most important assets are still intact.
"We're all safe," he said Monday morning as he began the task of assessing the damage from Hurricane Ida's rampage over the coast. "This is obviously something that is going to take a while to recover from. We are looking at at least several days of basic recovery just to get an idea of the damage."
That assessment itself could take weeks. Not only did Ida make its landfall at the port, but it made its second landfall in Galliano, where the port's administrative offices are located. According to Chiasson, the port saw a storm surge of 12 to 15 feet, coupled with winds that gusted above 150 mph.
"We're working to get eyes on the port itself soon," Chiasson said. "We have extensive damage to many facilities at the port. We have extensive damage to our offices in Galliano. It's going to take continuous work to get us to where we can operate on a semi-regular basis. Once we get all that, then we can look at resuming operation of the port as best we can."
On a typical day there are 270 large supply vessels at the port and roughly 1,200 trucks traveling through the area to supply more than 250 companies there. For now, though, the roads to the port are impassable.
Louisiana District 49 Rep. Blake Miguez viewed the damage firsthand, both in his role as a public official, but also as the chief executive officer of Seatran Marine, a marine transportation company with boats based out of Port Fourchon.
"We had two boats that ended up on the beach," Miguez said Monday afternoon. "They broke loose and ended up there. They aren't the only ones, though."
Miguez said the damage was widespread, both on land and in the channels that are the highways of the port.
"C-Port 2 (a huge ship repair facility at the port) had its roof torn off," Miguez said. "There was a 300-foot Harvey work boat in the drydock, and it broke loose. Pieces of dredging pipe (which sits in the main channel, sucking up soil to keep the mouth of Bayou Lafourche near the jetties from silting up) were broken and sticking up out of the bottom of the channel."
Until all of the damage and debris can be located and cleared or mapped, he said the channel would be unsafe for boats and ships.
"They won't be able to use the port for now," Miguez said.
Before they can worry about handling marine traffic, however, the port workers will have to make provisions for even the most basic needs.
"We're not sure how long our potable water system will be down," Chiasson said. "For now we will be using water trucks to bring water in."
In addition to the obvious devastation at the port's docks and workshops, the roads to the port are strewn with utility poles and lines as well as other mud and debris.
"It's all got to be cleared," Chiasson said.
The channels, though are the literal lifeblood of the port. Once it is possible for work to continue on shore, all of the channels and slips will have to be cleared of any debris or obstructions.
"We will have to get all of the channels surveyed," Chiasson said. "We can't take a chance that there isn't debris or obstructions from the storm in there."
A larger unknown for now is the condition of the oil production platforms out in the Gulf of Mexico that the fleet at Port Fourchon serves.
"I don't know what they are going to find when they get to the structures offshore," Chiasson said. "If you can imagine the damage inland, then just imagine what kind of damage Ida did offshore. Some of those platforms were taking extensive damage. Extensive damage to our facilities has an impact throughout the country. We account for between 16 and 20 percent of the nation's petroleum output, so that will have an effect outside of our region."
For now, all the staff there can do is move forward, one step at a time, to restore the port operation.
"It's going to be interesting," Chiasson said. "From our standpoint, we just need to get things running. Keep praying for us and we'll get it going."
Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.
Dwayne Fatherree
Reporter, editor, shooter, brainstormer, and sometimes lightning rod. I like digging things up.
