Hurricane Ida is almost a Category 5 Hurricane, and Teche Area residents can expect possible hurricane force wind gusts this afternoon and tonight.
According to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, tropical storm force winds can be expected across the remainder of south central Louisiana.
Rain totals will depend on where rain bands move. Three to 10 inches is possible.
Storm surge will be less than 2 feet in St. Mary, Iberia and Vermilion parishes.
Although the intensity of the hurricane is historic, the eastward shift that puts the eye nearer to Grand Isle has moved Ida away from Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes slightly.
However, local residents should still hunker down as tropical storm force winds are still possible in southwest Louisiana.
Curfews have been issued in Iberia Parish starting at 10 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. Monday.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said local entities are collaborating with each other in the parish to ensure full preparedness as Ida makes its way through Louisiana.
Residents in the area should be completed or near completed with their own preparations. Roads were quiet in downtown New Iberia Sunday morning, with many in the area choosing to either evacuate or hunker down at home.
The parish should begin feeling the effects of Ida later in the day. Meteorologists are saying that Ida is very symmetrical at this point, which indicates no inhibitions for strengthening.