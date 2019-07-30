Hurricane debris cleanup still ongoing

Iberia Parish Government is still picking up the pieces left by Hurricane Barry, according to Parish President Larry Richard.
Debris still left by the hurricane is being picked up by Waste Connections, and include loose brush, limbs and other vegetation left by the storm.
“I am pleased with the arrangement we were able to negotiate with Waste Connections, and want to thank them for stepping up to assist Iberia Parish,” Richard said. “We have a very narrow window to get this debris removed.”
Richard is asking residents to place items for pickup at the roadside, and separate items by type. Limbs should be cut to lengths no greater than 4 feet. Trees and limbs or brush cut by a commercial tree cutter/contractor must be removed by the contractor. They are not to be placed at the roadside for the parish to remove, Richard said.
Construction debris and other items must be handled in the same fashion as during normal operations. Construction debris must be placed in dumpsters and/or construction debris containers.
In other business, Richard said information related to tax collections in Iberia Parish was released last week. Although the parish has been hit by declining revenue for the past few years, Richard said
an upward trend has begun since earlier this year.
The following is a recap of collections recently reported:
EDD#1 — June collection — 56.40 percent increase. Average increase over 6 months — 62.22 percent.
Garbage — June collection — 34.69 percent increase. Average increase over 6 months — 33.51 percent.
Mosquito — June collection — 15.84 percent increase. Average increase over 6 months — 14.21 percent.
Recreation — June collection — 26.56 percent increase. Average increase over 6 months —23.02 percent.
Occupancy — June collection — 16.29 percent decrease. Average increase over 6 months — 5.42 percent.
“This continues to be good news, and is an indicator that our economy is turning in an upward direction.” Richard said.
Finally, the Parish President reminded local residents about the 2019 State of the Parish Address, to take place at the Sliman Theater on Aug. 8. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.