LOREAUVILLE — The village of Loreauville has pumpkin patch fever this week, with hundreds of people expected to turn out to Loreauville Park to partake in some holiday fun.
The Loreauville Community Project’s second annual pumpkin patch started Wednesday and continues through Saturday, with local residents booking times to show up with their children to play games and look at the room full of pumpkins.
Organizer Kirsten Bourque said the event has already booked more than the 2019 pumpkins, with 620 people scheduled to attend in the upcoming days.
“Saturday alone we have 320 people so we’re pretty excited,” Bourque said.
The pumpkin patch event began in 2019 in what Bourque called “a bright idea” that became a reality after enthusiasm for a pumpkin patch in Loreauville gained traction in the community.
“We didn’t have a pumpkin patch, and then COVID hit,” Bourque said. “People wanted to get involved and it just grew from there.”
The Loreauville Community Project took a break from the pumpkin patch in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the event is back and more popular than ever.
The pumpkins on display were ordered from The Village Market in Loreauville, and Bourque said the flowers on display were obtained from the Landscape Ranch.
Bourque said Wednesday’s opening was a blast, and the enthusiasm from many of Loreauville’s families and children was heartwarming to see.
“Looking at the pictures on Facebook, it’s so humbling to see our community come out and enjoy something,” she said.
Loreauville’s pumpkin patch continues today from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.