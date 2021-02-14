The life of a 10-year-old New Iberia girl was likely saved early Monday morning when the car her alleged abductor was driving was spotted in a field off Burton Plantation Road and reported to law enforcement.
Minutes later, Michael Sereal, 33, was in custody. But it took hundreds of man hours over the previous 18 hours for that moment to come to fruition.
Here’s a rough timeline of the steps that were taken to help find Jalisa Lassalle after her disappearance late Sunday morning, Feb. 7.
11:30 a.m. (approximate) — Unknown to her family, witnesses saw Lassalle getting into a silver car, possibly a Nissan or a Honda, near the Valero gas station on Jane Street, near the Iberia Parish School Board office.
4 p.m. — After searching for the girl, her parents notify the New Iberia Police Department. Officers are dispatched to the scene.
4:19 p.m. — Officers at the scene transmit a photo of Lassalle departmentwide. Officers on shift begin canvassing homes in the Fulton-Jane-Richelieu street area. Interviews lead officers to review video from the Valero security camera. A temporary operation center is established in the Valero parking lot.
4:30 p.m. — The NIPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is called in. Detectives begin to develop leads, helping in the canvassing of the neighborhood and working up potential suspects. Lassalle is entered into the NCIC database as a missing child.
4:45 p.m. (approximately) — Contact is established between NIPD, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and FBI. Night shift officers are brought on duty. The day shift remains on duty to assist in the search.
6:30 p.m. — Investigators have determined that Sereal is a suspect based on witness statements. Information is forwarded to the LSP for an Amber Alert, but not enough specific, confirmed data on Sereal and his vehicle is available.
6:56 p.m. — NIPD puts out a release to the media for assistance in locating Lassalle.
7:24 p.m. — While detectives seek to nail down details and confirm information on a suspect, LSP releases a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Alert.
9:30 p.m. — Confirmed information on Sereal, his vehicle and the license plate number are sent to LSP so an Amber Alert for Lassalle can be issued.
11:25 p.m. — The information for the Amber Alert is confirmed and approved. The alert is sent. But even though the system sent a message confirming the alert, there was no alert received on the phones in the LSP office.
11:30 p.m. - 1:25 a.m. — State police try five more times to send the alert, but issues in the system prevent it from going out.
1:30 a.m. — The Center for Missing and Exploited Children sends it out on behalf of the LSP.
6:30 a.m. — School bus driver Ashley Thibodeaux sees a vehicle matching the description of Sereal’s silver Altima in a field off Burton Plantation Road. She calls it in to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. A deputy is dispatched.
6:35 a.m. — Pelican Waste truck driver Dion Merrick sees Sereal’s car, blocks the driveway to the field and calls in the sighting. While he is on the phone, the deputy dispatched after Thibodeaux’s call arrived on the scene. Sereal was taken into custody.
Lassalle was taken from the scene to Womens and Childrens Hospital in Lafayette. After an initial interview and examination, counselors with Hearts of Hope spoke with her before she was released back to her family’s care.
Sereal is still being held in the Iberia Parish Jail on $1.5 million bond.