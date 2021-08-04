It was early morning, not closing time, but you wouldn’t have known it by the crowd gathered at Quarter Tavern in the pre-dawn hours Monday.
Hundreds of people showed up at the local watering hole to watch the pole vault qualifying round of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and lend their energy and support to local competitor Morgann LeLeux Romero.
“This is a great turnout,” said Bridget LeLeux, Morgann’s mother. Along with Jacob Romero, Morgann’s husband, her sister Reagann, and a collection of other family members and friends, including many who had trained with Morgann’s father, Shane Leleux, the small bar quickly filled up. In fact, the crowd took up the outdoor seating as well, making the event standing-room only by the time LeLeux Romero was competing.
“My two sons trained with Shane,” said Paula Garcia, one of those who came to support LeLeux Romero’s Olympic effort. “He is 25 now. To this day, he won’t come to town without going to visit Shane.”
State Rep. Beau Beaullieu was also in attendance along with his wife. Like Garcia, their son is a pole vaulter working with LeLeux.
“We had Morgann come to the capital during the session,” he said.
“We brought her in the back door, then presented her to the House and let her run back out that way to avoid all the crowds.”
The crowd at Quarter Tavern was intent on the coverage even when LeLeux Romero wasn’t competing. Every now and then an exclamation would rise up as she appeared in the background of a camera shot, either warming up or chatting with another vaulter.
After her first vault, a rain delay was called. But when competition resumed, it became obvious that the grounds were still wet as competitor after competitor — including LeLeux Romero — missed vault after vault.
After a second rain delay, cheers went up as it was announced that she would be moving on to the finals, which will take place early Thursday evening in Tokyo — which means 4:30 in the morning for those in New Iberia.
“They called it due to the weather, which is good,” Jacob Romero said afterward. “It wasn’t safe to keep going.”
And Thursday morning, Quarter Tavern owner Ty Boudouin will open his doors, get the coffee going and provide breakfast again for all who want to come cheer on New Iberia’s Olympian.