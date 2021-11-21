Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Iberia African-American Historical Society unveiled a new state historical marker at the Iberia Parish Courthouse Saturday afternoon.

The marker commemorated the legacy of the Howe Institute, which was established in 1888 to educate the area’s African-American population prior to integration. The institute was founded by the St. Paul Congregational Church of New Iberia with assistance of the American Missionary Association and an endowment from philanthropist Peter Howe of Illinois.

The institute was located where the Iberia Parish Courthouse is located today.

The other side of the marker commemorates Booker T. Washington’s visit to the Howe Institute on April 24, 1915. Washington, a celebrated orator, educator and presidential advisor, made a trip to New Iberia specifically to visit the institute.

Iberia Parish President Larry Richard and New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt unveiled the marker to applause from a crowd of people who were there to witness the new addition to the courthouse.

“We just want to thank all of you,” John Reedom said. “This has been a journey, and a journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. Today has been one step, and if you take one step He will do the rest.”

Apart from the marker unveiling, the IAAHS secured art historian and Booker T. Washington scholar Michael Bieze, PH.D, to speak on Washington’s farewell tour and stop at Howe Institute.

A presentation on education was also held, as well as music performed a capella of Amazing Grace led by Reedom.

Tags

Load comments