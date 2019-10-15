Like many professionals, scammers work hard to get good at what they do. They keep inventing new and smoother ways to con people out of their hard-earned money and use payment methods that are difficult to trace. Unfortunately for scammers — and good for consumers — these payment methods have become red flags for fraudulent activities.
Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana warns, if someone tells you the only way you can pay is by wiring money, buying gift cards or cash reload cards, or obtaining cryptocurrency, you are probably dealing with a scammer.
Q: What situations where you are asked to pay should I be wary?
A:
• Money up front for the purchase of a big-ticket item online
• A fee to receive a lottery or sweepstakes prize
• Application fees or taxes upfront before receiving a loan
• An overage from a check sent to you by someone who wants you to wire the difference to someone
• A charity by wiring the donation to them
• To help someone recover a large sum of money and who needs you to send money to help pay fees
• Money immediately to help a loved one who claims to be in trouble
• Someone you met online who then asks you to send money after you start to feel a connection
• To save your Social Security number or to obtain other Social Security services
• Back taxes or be arrested
• To clean up your computer after someone you haven’t met in person claims they found a virus
• A third party who will hold money in escrow while you complete a purchase from someone you’ve never met face-to-face.
Q: What methods of payment do scammer prefer?
A: Scammers often choose gift cards, reloadable cards, transfers through a company like Western Union or MoneyGram, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and even payment-in-kind because they are difficult to trace and easier to deal with online than cash.
Q: What tips do BBB offer to consumers?
A:
• Don’t pay using a gift card. No reputable company will ask for payment using a gift card. If you receive a call demanding that you must pay using a gift card, just hang up. Scammers use scare tactics by threatening you with jail time unless you pay immediately with a gift card.
• Never wire money to someone you don’t know. And don’t wire money to a charity. There will be no record of the donation, which is needed for tax purposes. It is likely a fake charity posing as a real one.
• If you believe you have been a victim of gift card fraud, report it immediately to the company that issued the card. It may not be possible to stop funds from being withdrawn, but the company should be alerted to the fraud.
• When possible, pay using a credit card. If you suspect fraudulent charges, report them immediately to the company that issued the card.
• The IRS never requests one method of tax payment and provides information about tax payment options at irs.gov/payments.
• File a complaint about any consumer fraud to BBB’s ScamTracker and with the FTC.
