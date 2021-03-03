How to pay for city vehicle accident repair discussed at St. Martinville City Council meeting

ST. MARTINVILLE — A spate of employee automobile crashes forced a debate of the city’s insurance coverage and procedures for handling drivers who were involved in crashes.
St. Martinville Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst requested the discussion so the council could decide whether or not recently damaged vehicles should be repaired at the city’s cost or be turned over to the city insurance, which could drive up the insurance costs.
“We’ve had a couple of vehicles involved in an accident,” Gutekunst said. “What we are trying to decide is whether we should put the claim in with our insurance due to the deductible or pay out of pocket for anything less than $15,000.”
One of the vehicles under discussion is the 2015 Chevy Silverado pickup truck which Chief of Police Ricky Martin drives. That vehicle suffered $5,000 in damage, with the city already receiving a check for $3,800.
Another, a 2015 Ford Explorer, has an estimated $7,000 in damage from one wreck, but had other damage from a previous crash.
“When they get into it, it could be totalled,” Gutekunst said.
Under the city’s current policy, city employees involved in car crashes with city vehicles are subject to disciplinary action, typically suspension without pay, depending on the damage incurred.
“There needs to be stricter guidelines on these employees that have been in wrecks,” said Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper.
John Caro, with Brown and Brown insurance, said his company would provide training for city workers on proper defensive driving techniques geared toward people operating public vehicles. “I’m going to have our liaison contact you,” Caro said. “We have a class. It takes about three hours and is specific to emergency vehicles. It’s really good information as to what to do and what not to do to mitigate losses.”
Caro said the last time that training was offered in St. Martinville was two to three years ago.
“We have seen a little bit of an uptick in crashes since then,” Caro said..
The city council also voted to award the contract for its $626,000 in sewage improvements and upgrades to Construction Pro Inc. of Eunice. The company had the low bid for the work at $603,000.
The council also heard from members of the St. Martinville Garden Club, who proposed undertaking a project to replace flower boxes along Main Street with new, more durable boxes.
“They’re rotting,” said Garden Club member Mary Desormeaux. “They are turning black from the soil. We would like to replace the planters. We have a fundraiser going on that has been very, very successful.”
Desormeaux said the club had been selling sponsorships for the new boxes at $300 each, with the sponsors having the right to dedicate the planter with a small paque.
“We would like to come in with something that is industrial grade,” Desormeaux said. We would like them to last for years. Plus, after the ice storm, all the plants are dead. So if you agree, we ask you remove your old, nasty planters and tap the water line so we can come in with our new planters.”