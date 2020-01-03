Houston man issued 4th DWI charge in Charenton

CHARENTON — Chitimacha Tribal Police officers charged a Houston man with his fourth driving while intoxicated offense on New Year’s Day, according to a Chitimacha Tribal Police Department report.
Henry Rodney Manuel, 53, was pulled over for reckless operation of a vehicle when it was discovered that he was also impaired.
He was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated (fourth offense), reckless
operation of a vehicle, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, battery of a police officer, four counts of resisting an officer, and two counts of simple assault. He was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail.
Manuel is being held on $50,000 bond.