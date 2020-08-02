Housing Authority reps set to address New Iberia City Council

Representatives from the New Iberia Housing Authority are set to speak at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting Tuesday to address longstanding issues between the housing authority and Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The meeting was supposed to have been held last month, but after only one housing authority board member showed up it was decided that no decisions would be made until more could be in attendance.
HANI Director Tisha Moss-Charles subsequently said there was a communication error between the city and the housing authority regarding the meeting.
Although the city has no control over the housing authority, Mayor Freddie DeCourt has been acting as a kind of intermediary between growing tensions between the housing authority and HUD.
Talk of closing down the housing authority has been ongoing for two years due to HUD’s ongoing concerns over maintenance and financial issues.
City Attorney Jeff Simon said at the July meeting that about half of the units controlled by the housing authority are not occupied at this time, and there hasn’t been an audit since 2017.
Several council members said that the ongoing problems with the housing authority seem to be administrative, and the consequences could be severe if those problems are not fixed soon.
“It does seem to be that the tools aren’t there to fix the car,” DeCourt said at the meeting. “I don’t know how to get it there. As time goes by the repairs are only getting worse, the empty units are getting worse, there are electrical problems and other issues, they’re not going to fix themselves.”
In other business, the council will hear a presentation from City Marshal Tony Migues regarding former City Marshal Vic Delcambre.
The presentation will be for the family of Delcambre, who died in 2018 after serving in the position for 40 years. Migues was elected marshal last year, but will have to run again against two opponents in November.
The council will also be voting on a certificate of substantial completion for recent pressure washing and painting at New Iberia City Hall, as well as a resolution approving the completion of a recent security upgrade.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.