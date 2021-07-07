The house where Louisiana State Police and New Iberia Police Department crime scene investigators were working last week caught fire early Tuesday morning and burned, according to an NIPD spokeswoman.
Crime scene investigators had set up shop outside the abandoned house at 427 Field St. a week earlier, on June 29, and cordoned off most of the block. The home had previously been the home of a boyfriend of Kitty Rideaux, whose body was found a month ago in the backyard of another abandoned house two blocks away on Robertson Street.
The fire occurred around 3 a.m. According to New Iberia Fire Chief Gordon Coppell, the house did not have electricity, but the gas service was still connected.
Investigators with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived on the scene Tuesday afternoon and will conduct the investigation into the blaze.
An NIPD spokeswoman said that to the best of her knowledge the fire should not jeopardize any ongoing investigation.